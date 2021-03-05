Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $926.87 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $10.69 or 0.00022570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.68 or 0.03094995 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.