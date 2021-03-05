Etherparty Hits One Day Volume of $52,652.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $644,290.61 and approximately $52,652.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00752760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00059259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com.

Etherparty Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

