Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $286.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $178.00 to $286.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.52.

ETSY stock traded down $12.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.79. The stock had a trading volume of 107,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,637. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 110.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Insiders sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Etsy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

