Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on ERFSF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ERFSF stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.60. 628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

