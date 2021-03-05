Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,624. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.36. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,095 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after purchasing an additional 444,788 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,953 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 354,213 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Everbridge by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,798,000 after acquiring an additional 124,522 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,873,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.