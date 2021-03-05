Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Everi alerts:

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 1,547,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,248. Everi has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.08.

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,084 shares of company stock worth $2,232,740 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 181.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Everi by 432.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Everi by 82.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 952,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 430,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Everi in the third quarter worth $262,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.