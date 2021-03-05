Evertz Technologies Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evertz Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

ET has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of ET stock opened at C$13.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$9.69 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.65.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$100.48 million for the quarter.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,729,700.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.