Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $2.45. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 67,923 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $178.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

