Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a negative net margin of 2,649.69%.

Shares of EVGN opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

EVGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

