Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Evoke Pharma to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of EVOK stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.70. 423,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,024. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,643 shares of company stock valued at $226,405. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.