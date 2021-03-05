Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVTCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evotec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of EVTCY stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 416.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Evotec has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $90.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average is $63.76.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

