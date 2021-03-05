Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $46.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.