ExlService Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ExlService in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.09.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXLS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

EXLS stock opened at $86.57 on Thursday. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $110,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,308,519.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $123,733.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $197,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,885 shares of company stock worth $4,157,638 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $32,747,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ExlService by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 149,007 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 874.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 143,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,596,000 after purchasing an additional 89,446 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 445,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

