Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.80.

Shares of EXPE opened at $158.41 on Monday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.61. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

