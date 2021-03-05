Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 244,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,416. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,645. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $6,533,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 788.7% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,047,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 929,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $5,389,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,229,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,264,000 after acquiring an additional 744,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

