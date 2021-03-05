Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXTR. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.10.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Insiders sold 197,892 shares of company stock worth $1,524,645 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 372,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,683,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 96,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 69,089 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

