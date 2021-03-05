Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $57.96 and last traded at $57.58, with a volume of 1789524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

Specifically, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after acquiring an additional 753,285 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 201,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 50,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

