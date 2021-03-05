EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.52 EPS

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%.

NASDAQ EYPT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.39. 26,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,647. The stock has a market cap of $256.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.62. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $15.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.