EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.30.

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.62.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.52). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

