FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,218 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of FARO Technologies worth $203,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FARO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $87.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

