Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FATE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $3,091,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119 in the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after buying an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,352,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,446,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after buying an additional 690,286 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

