Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.97% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $15,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $897,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,538 shares of company stock valued at $17,319,537. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $87.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58. The company has a market cap of $935.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

