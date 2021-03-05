Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Issues Earnings Results

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. 7,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,129. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $431.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

