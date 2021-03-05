Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 719.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

FITB traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 414,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,761. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.