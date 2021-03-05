Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys Shares of 6,048 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 62.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,413 shares of company stock worth $2,269,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.