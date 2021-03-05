Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $188.03 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

