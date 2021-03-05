Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 653,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after buying an additional 515,102 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,575,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $118.10 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.36 and a one year high of $124.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.86.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

