Financial Advisory Service Inc. Invests $295,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.