Financial Advisory Service Inc. Makes New $943,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

NYSE UL opened at $53.48 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

