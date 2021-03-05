Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 611 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $125.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day moving average is $114.26. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $128.16.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

