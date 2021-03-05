Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPW. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

