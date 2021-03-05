Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 1,281 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,101,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,957,000 after purchasing an additional 208,879 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,728,000 after buying an additional 781,850 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $40.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

