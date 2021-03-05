Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 19,351 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,351 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 37,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.81. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $102.91.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.