Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 657 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $304.10 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $338.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.24 and its 200-day moving average is $305.31.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

