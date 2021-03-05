Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 916 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,890.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 145,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $111.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $114.77.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.