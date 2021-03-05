Financial Advisory Service Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,890.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 145,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.33.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

