Financial Analysis: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 2.19% 4.05% 0.42% Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 3.61% 6.00% 1.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $61.62 billion 0.71 $3.05 billion N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $116.72 billion 0.45 $5.50 billion $8.30 10.42

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München.

Risk & Volatility

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 4 7 0 2.50 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 0 6 5 0 2.45

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential downside of 38.73%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The company offers non-life reinsurance products for cyber risks, natural catastrophes, natural hazards assessment network risks, aviation, space and satellite, and agriculture and weather risk transfer. It also provides life reinsurance products related to capital management, data analysis, product development, digital underwriting, medical risk, and health reinsurance products, as well as risk insurance solutions for industrial firms and corporate clients. In addition, the company offers primary insurance products, including direct, life, property-casualty, health, legal expense, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name. It offers its insurance products to private, commercial, and industrial customers through various sales channels. MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand; and spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in automobile leasing, fleet and multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.