Financial Contrast: MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) vs. DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DouYu International and MassRoots, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 4 0 0 2.00 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

DouYu International currently has a consensus target price of $14.78, suggesting a potential upside of 7.65%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than MassRoots.

Volatility and Risk

DouYu International has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DouYu International and MassRoots’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.04 billion 4.19 $5.68 million $0.04 343.25 MassRoots $20,000.00 545.50 -$34.27 million N/A N/A

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 8.92% 11.59% 9.12% MassRoots N/A -64.31% 4,142,535.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DouYu International beats MassRoots on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace, as well as Web application. It also operates www.massroots.com/business, a business and adverting portal that enable companies to edit their profiles; distribute information to users; and view analytics, such as impressions, views, and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

