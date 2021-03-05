Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,553,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP opened at $171.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.45. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $179.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

