Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,819,000 after buying an additional 3,942,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,065,000 after purchasing an additional 691,850 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after purchasing an additional 65,447 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI opened at $135.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.30. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

