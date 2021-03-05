Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in Intuit by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Intuit by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 11,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $376.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.