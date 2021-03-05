Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,291 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 61.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,346 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 57.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 25.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $285.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Argus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

