Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 743 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 1,168.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX opened at $178.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.15. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

