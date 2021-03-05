Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires Shares of 203,269 The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 203,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,082,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 119,182 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $845,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

TCS stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,399. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $748.75 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $275.48 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $83,186.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

