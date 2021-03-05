Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $11.37 Million Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares during the quarter. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 82.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

DEF traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $56.49. 12,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $60.57.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

