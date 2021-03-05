Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,799,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.72. 177,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,135,332. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.95 and a 200 day moving average of $205.47. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.53. The company has a market capitalization of $415.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

