Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 814 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,685,000. Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 115,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,401,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,041,000 after acquiring an additional 54,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.02. 1,252,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,892,840. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.36. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

