Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 119,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.07% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,315,000.

SPD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

