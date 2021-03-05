FinServ Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FSRV)

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 5,312 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 430% compared to the typical volume of 1,002 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSRV. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,984,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,493,000.

Shares of FinServ Acquisition stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 49,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,679. FinServ Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

FinServ Acquisition Company Profile

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

