Firo (FIRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.75 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.34 or 0.00013386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $73.60 million and $8.75 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Firo has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,356.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.68 or 0.03094995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00366315 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.64 or 0.01025503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00437442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.86 or 0.00373465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00244775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00022570 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,610,104 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Firo

